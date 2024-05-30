Is Jill leaving ‘Young and the Restless’?

If real life was like a soap opera, we’d all be involved in mistaken identity cases, our families would have a long list of mortal enemies, and we’d scheme every single day. While that sounds pretty miserable, it’s a lot of fun to watch. That’s why we want to know if popular character Jill Foster Abbott is leaving The Young and the Restless.

Recommended Videos

Since it premiered in 1973, The Young and the Restless has aired thousands of episodes, and Jess Walton has been part of some of the juiciest storylines. From the catchy Y&R theme song to the perfectly melodramatic scenes, there are more than a few reasons why the soap has endured for so long. Just like we had to know if Phyllis Summers was leaving Y&R, we’re nervous about Jill’s future.

Did Jill leave The Young and the Restless?

Screenshot via CBS

Fans felt that Jill was exiting The Young and the Restless because of two big moments in the episode that aired on May 29th, 2024. Jill lets her son Billy (Jason Thompson) know that her heart is failing her once again. As we remember, she had a heart attack several years ago, and now she says that she’s dealing with feeling dizzy and her heart has been beating quickly. Jill also takes a leave from her company, Chancellor-Winters, and tells Billy to take over her part for a while.

As of now, there is no official confirmation that Jill is leaving The Young and the Restless. But we probably can’t relax just yet considering that Jill’s health seems to be in bad shape. This could mean that she will die or perhaps take a backseat to the main action for a while while recovering from surgery.

Jess Walton started playing Jill Abbott in 1987 and she has shown no indication that she wants to stop. However, back in 2009, Walton considered leaving Jill and The Young and the Restless behind for good. According to Soap Central, she was going to quit and then thought she should keep playing her beloved character. Walton told Tulsa World, “It had to do with my family and this economy. I felt so bad that so many people have lost their jobs, that, all of a sudden, I thought: ‘This is really silly. I have a wonderful job and I really think I owe it to myself and my family to continue on.'”

Of course, if Jill ends up leaving The Young and the Restless, she might come back in flashbacks, Jess Walton might come back to play another character, or she could return from the other side. We wouldn’t be surprised at all.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more