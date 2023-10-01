Is John Travolta gay?

John Travolta has played the role of Hollywood heartthrob for decades. He secured this title with his role as the rebellious bad boy leader of the T Birds Danny Zuko in the hit movie Grease, and also starred as the sexy male lead in Saturday Night Fever. After that, he quickly became an icon, considered one of the best-looking and most sought-after actors in Hollywood. He was a hit with the ladies, and the fellas.

Yet, he seemed to only have eyes for a few special women in his life, including his longtime partner Kelly Preston. Although, with recent and ongoing rumors, everyone is wondering, has that changed? Could he have been keeping his true private life in the closet all these years? Here is everything we know about the truth behind the rumors that John Travolta is gay.

Starting as far back as the 1980s, rumors and questions about his sexuality have followed him. Despite being married to a woman for two decades, to this day it persists. So we had to know, is there any truth to them?

John Travolta’s sexuality explored

John Travolta first graced us with his presence in the classic 1977 hit Saturday Night Fever, quickly followed by the 1978 fan-favorite film Grease, which cemented his place in Hollywood and especially as a heartthrob. He also starred in several other early hits such as Urban Cowboy, The Experts, and Two of A Kind. Then, in 1989 he starred in the family-friendly film Look Whose Talking. In it, Travolta starred across from Kirstie Alley who stated he was the “love of her life” according to CNN, despite never officially dating him. Alley even reveals it was one of her biggest regrets! The two are so close in fact, that when the rumors around Travolta’s sexuality began to surface, Alley actually addressed them saying there was no way that it was true. Yet the rumors continued and escalated.

In the 1980’s a male porn star named Pal Baressi claimed he and Travolta had been entangled in a passionate love affair. He claimed the actor also paid him for his services, and their affair lasted three years. He spilled this tea to The National Enquirer, and made claims Travolta refused to even respond to.

Yet the rumors persisted. There were claims Travolta was spotted frequenting Los Angeles bathhouses. Initially waved off they, resurfaced in a memoir written by interior designer Robert Randolph, You’ll Never Spa In This Town Again, as he claimed he had seen Travolta at these bathhouses with other men for over a decade. Again, these claims were refuted.

Then in 2006, Travolta was photographed in a lip-lock with his male nanny, which he waved off as an innocent display of affection. Then in 2007 in another and a very public display of affection, he kissed Kirk Douglas on the lips during an award show, which caused the rumors to resurface with a vengeance.

More allegations against John Travolta emerge

In 2012, however, things really hit the fan. Two male masseuses accused Travolta of sexually assaulting them. The masseuses detailed incidents according to Vanity Fair, where the star had allegedly taken things way too far. The court eventually dismissed the claims as did Travolta, saying he wasn’t even in Los Angeles at the time.

The same year, an alleged affair with a male pilot came to light. Doug Gotterba claimed the two had a romance that lasted over six years, as reported by The Daily Mail. Gotterba revealed that he had broken things off when Travolta became possessive and “intense.” The affair allegedly ended in 1987 right before Travolta’s relationship and eventual marriage to Kelly Preston in 1992. Once again, this news initially came through the National Enquirer, before Travolta’s people again brushed it off as an attempt for a payoff and five minutes of fame.

While none of the allegations seem to have stuck, it does seem unusual that there are so many over such a long span of time. Yet, Travolta continues to maintain he is straight and always has been. He cites his previous long-term and public relationships with women, including his 21-year-long marriage to Kelly Preston that resulted in three children, one of whom unfortunately passed away in 2009. Preston also unfortunately passed away in 2020 at the age of 57. Travolta explains he has since remained single solely to focus on his children and his career.

So, is John Travolta bisexual, gay, or somewhere in between? The world may never really know. Rumors about his sexuality have followed him his entire career, and we doubt they will cease anytime soon. It seems destined to remain a mystery, which is perhaps how Travolta wants it..