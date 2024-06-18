The massively successful American sitcom Malcolm in the Middle aired on Fox from January 2000 until May 2006. With its fantastic cast, including Frankie Muniz in his star-making eponymous role, Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek, Christopher Masterson, Justin Berfield, and Erik Per Sullivan, the show had characters almost everyone could relate to and made millions laugh every week over seven seasons and 151 episodes.

It follows the comical misadventures of a dysfunctional lower-middle-class California family, focusing heavily on the titular Malcolm, who’s quickly revealed to be a boy genius with an IQ of 165.

The show has been available to stream in homes since December 2017, when it was made available on Hulu. However, some uncertainty has arisen about its future on the popular platform.

What’s happening with Malcolm in the Middle on Hulu?

Image via Fox

According to a post in r/malcolminthemiddle on June 17 by Redditor DrScitt, Malcolm in the Middle is set to leave Hulu at the end of June 2024. Dr Scitt’s headline for their post says, “Once again, US Hulu shows that MitM is going to be removed. Set to leave at the end of June.”

The post also shows a screenshot with a 13-day countdown until the show expires on the platform, meaning its removal is due to occur on June 30.

Having said that, as some people note in the replies, this isn’t the first time Hulu suggested the series was due for removal — it had happened in 2022 and 2023, with both potential removals ultimately not happening.

So, is Malcolm in the Middle leaving Hulu on June 30? Currently, taking the platform’s available information at face value, the answer is “Yes.” However, given past precedence, we can only suggest you watch this space.

