Malcolm in the Middle
Image via Fox
Category:
TV

Is ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ leaving Hulu?

It isn't the first time Hulu have suggested the show is being removed.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|
Published: Jun 18, 2024 05:06 am

The massively successful American sitcom Malcolm in the Middle aired on Fox from January 2000 until May 2006. With its fantastic cast, including Frankie Muniz in his star-making eponymous role, Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek, Christopher Masterson, Justin Berfield, and Erik Per Sullivan, the show had characters almost everyone could relate to and made millions laugh every week over seven seasons and 151 episodes.

Recommended Videos

It follows the comical misadventures of a dysfunctional lower-middle-class California family, focusing heavily on the titular Malcolm, who’s quickly revealed to be a boy genius with an IQ of 165.

The show has been available to stream in homes since December 2017, when it was made available on Hulu. However, some uncertainty has arisen about its future on the popular platform.

What’s happening with Malcolm in the Middle on Hulu?

Malcolm in the Middle
Image via Fox

According to a post in r/malcolminthemiddle on June 17 by Redditor DrScitt, Malcolm in the Middle is set to leave Hulu at the end of June 2024. Dr Scitt’s headline for their post says, “Once again, US Hulu shows that MitM is going to be removed. Set to leave at the end of June.”

The post also shows a screenshot with a 13-day countdown until the show expires on the platform, meaning its removal is due to occur on June 30.

Having said that, as some people note in the replies, this isn’t the first time Hulu suggested the series was due for removal — it had happened in 2022 and 2023, with both potential removals ultimately not happening.

So, is Malcolm in the Middle leaving Hulu on June 30? Currently, taking the platform’s available information at face value, the answer is “Yes.” However, given past precedence, we can only suggest you watch this space.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Every ‘Survivor’ & ‘Big Brother’ player joining ‘The Traitors’ for season 3, ranked by how likely they are to win
Category: TV
TV
Every ‘Survivor’ & ‘Big Brother’ player joining ‘The Traitors’ for season 3, ranked by how likely they are to win
Stephen McCaugherty Stephen McCaugherty Jun 18, 2024
Read Article What happened to Maeve in ‘The Boys?’
Queen Maeve in The Boys
Queen Maeve in The Boys
Queen Maeve in The Boys
Category: TV
TV
What happened to Maeve in ‘The Boys?’
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Jun 18, 2024
Read Article Full ‘House Of The Dragon’ season 2 release schedule, confirmed
rhaenyra targaryen black queen house of the dragon
rhaenyra targaryen black queen house of the dragon
rhaenyra targaryen black queen house of the dragon
Category: TV
TV
Full ‘House Of The Dragon’ season 2 release schedule, confirmed
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 18, 2024
Read Article ‘I was in therapy’: ‘Perfect Match’ star Justin Assada reflects on THAT breakup with Elys Hutchinson
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
‘I was in therapy’: ‘Perfect Match’ star Justin Assada reflects on THAT breakup with Elys Hutchinson
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Jun 17, 2024
Read Article Who are the Nightsisters of Dathomir? The ‘Ahsoka’ and ‘Acolyte’ lore, explained
Ahsoka
Ahsoka
Ahsoka
Category: TV
TV
Who are the Nightsisters of Dathomir? The ‘Ahsoka’ and ‘Acolyte’ lore, explained
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Jun 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Every ‘Survivor’ & ‘Big Brother’ player joining ‘The Traitors’ for season 3, ranked by how likely they are to win
Category: TV
TV
Every ‘Survivor’ & ‘Big Brother’ player joining ‘The Traitors’ for season 3, ranked by how likely they are to win
Stephen McCaugherty Stephen McCaugherty Jun 18, 2024
Read Article What happened to Maeve in ‘The Boys?’
Queen Maeve in The Boys
Category: TV
TV
What happened to Maeve in ‘The Boys?’
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Jun 18, 2024
Read Article Full ‘House Of The Dragon’ season 2 release schedule, confirmed
rhaenyra targaryen black queen house of the dragon
Category: TV
TV
Full ‘House Of The Dragon’ season 2 release schedule, confirmed
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 18, 2024
Read Article ‘I was in therapy’: ‘Perfect Match’ star Justin Assada reflects on THAT breakup with Elys Hutchinson
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
‘I was in therapy’: ‘Perfect Match’ star Justin Assada reflects on THAT breakup with Elys Hutchinson
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Jun 17, 2024
Read Article Who are the Nightsisters of Dathomir? The ‘Ahsoka’ and ‘Acolyte’ lore, explained
Ahsoka
Category: TV
TV
Who are the Nightsisters of Dathomir? The ‘Ahsoka’ and ‘Acolyte’ lore, explained
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Jun 17, 2024
Author
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, television, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management and once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase.