Is ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ renewed for season 3?

Mayor of Kingstown reached its thrilling conclusion this weekend. The series was co-created and developed by Yellowstone architects Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon and stars Jeremy Renner as the titular de-facto mayor, Mike McLusky. The unofficial mediator between four volatile gangs and the Kingstown police department, McLusky unwillingly shoulders a burden he never wanted in an attempt to keep his hometown from tearing itself apart. The series quickly became Paramount’s most-watched premier since 2018 and the explosive season one finale left viewers desperate for more, an anguish that may have no end as Mayor of Kingston faces existential threats.

Is there a season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown?

The series has never impressed critics; it’s Rotten Tomatoes score rests comfortably near the bottom with a 35% Rotten rating. Critics were even harder on the second instalment, lambasting it for confusing story lines and relying too heavily on tropes and not enough on plot. Fans were more receptive, but towards the latter half of the season, found their enthusiasm waning as storylines meandered and lost cohesion all while drowning in a deluge of doom and gloom that some felt couldn’t have an equivalent payoff.

Though Mayor of Kingstown’s aggregate score has stayed at similar levels throughout its short tenure, the studio failed to reup the series during its run, as it did in the prior season. The finale tied up the overarching plotline but left just enough tantalizing loose ends to leave viewers wonder what, if anything, Paramount Plus has in store. Likely, the delay comes from Paramount Plus waiting for the go-ahead from Renner himself.

Did Jeremy Renner retire?

The 52 year old suffered a terrible accident New Years Day when he was crushed by a snowplow after stopping to help a family member trapped in a snowstorm. Renner suffered “blunt chest trauma” and the collision put him in hospital for the better part of 2 weeks. Though the Marvel star broke 30 bones, he maintained relatively high spirits, thanking fans for the well wishes while his family stayed close by. The star has made incredible progress in recovery already, so it doesn’t seem like a return to the screen is out of the question.

Renner has been consistent with his promotion for Mayor of Kingston, and the lackluster response to the newest season doesn’t seem to have dampened his spirits. With the end of the season and months of physical therapy in his future, Renner may not have the desire to film a third season. He recently told the Daily Mail that his acting career is no longer a priority, and with such a traumatic experience so close in the rearview, its hard to blame him. For now, its probably best to shelve the hope for a new season starring Renner, but there is always a chance that the youngest McLusky, Kyle (played by Taylor Handley) gets a chance to shine if the series decides to continue without him.