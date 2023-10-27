Is Ravonna Renslayer’s fate in ‘Loki’ permanent?’

Yes, it was shocking, but we still have two episodes left.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Loki season 2 episode 4.

The last 10 minutes of Loki season 2, episode 4 ensured that you don’t blink for even a micro-second, because if you did, you might have missed snap twists like Ravonna Renslayer getting pruned out of the blue.

After being MIA since the beginning of the season, the former TVA leader just made it back to our screens in episode 3, only to be betrayed by Victor Timely and the disturbingly seductive Miss Minutes. She came back in full force, but once again ended up as the losing party when she was sent to the End of Time by Sylvie as punishment. Then she learned how she practically set up the TVA from scratch for He Who Remains — and for her efforts, her memories were wiped by the Time Lord.

But Ravonna is not someone who takes a beating lying down. Armed with the crafty Miss Minutes and a TemPad, she invaded the TVA, deadset on derailing Loki and Mobius’ plan of fixing the dangerously unstable Temporal Loom and kidnapping Timely from right under their noses.

Unfortunately, for her, things unraveled and shot quickly to hell in the last 10 minutes. O.B. rebooted the TVA and shut down Miss Minutes, Loki pruned past-him, and overpowered X-5, who promptly pruned Renslayer while Timely disintegrated into spaghetti strands after braving the temporal radiation.

So, is Renslayer gone for good in Loki?

Unlike Timely’s murky fate, Renslayer’s is pretty clear — she is just in the Void, a dormant timeline branch at the end of the Sacred Timeline where those pruned are exiled indefinitely. Loki ended up there after being pruned in season 1 by Renslayer, and so did Mobius, as well as every other variant ever.

Yes, Renslayer is alive. But will she make it back to the TVA? Well, that will prove tricky. Unlike last time, she is not armed with a TemPad, nor does she have Miss Minutes at her beck and call. She will have to make her way out of the Void on her own. But knowing Renslayer and her desperate desire to rule, we will be seeing her very, very soon. If not in Loki season 2, then in the yet-to-be-confirmed season 3, or in case, the MCU has bigger plans for the scorned TVA leader.

Loki season 2 episodes — of which four have been released so far — air weekly, every Thursday, on Disney Plus.