Is Reba McEntire leaving ‘The Voice?’ The rumors, explained

Is the Queen of Country Music already done with the hit competition show?

Joining The Voice in season 24 — where she served as a coach alongside John Legend, Niall Horan, and Gwen Stefani — rumor has it that Reba McEntire might already be parting ways with the beloved competition series once and for all.

Multiple media outlets have reported that the “I’m a Survivor” singer will be leaving The Voice after her stint on season 25 — where she will serve as a coach alongside John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay — but is this indeed true?

The Country Music Hall of Famer put the rumors to rest in an Instagram post on Sunday (February 25), confirming or denying the claims that her time on the show is done. Keep scrolling to see what she had to say for yourself…

Is Reba McEntire leaving The Voice?

Just 24 hours before the premiere of season 25 of The Voice, Reba reassured viewers in an Instagram post that this is indeed fake news, as she does not plan to leave the show anytime soon.

“Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice. This is not true. These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products. This is false. I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product. Please report these posts if you see them on Facebook or Instagram.”

While Reba is here to stay, will she ever find herself parting ways with The Voice? Only time will tell…

Nonetheless, season 25 of The Voice premieres tonight at 8pm ET/PT on NBC, with next-day streaming on Peacock. With country duo Dan + Shay joining the judges panel in an unprecedented double chair, this is sure to be a season to remember!