Rumors of a split between Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey and her husband, Mike Hill, are tearing through the RHOA fandom.

Reports of the couple’s impending separation first began swirling earlier this year, after the pair’s social media activity saw a major shift. Earlier in their relationship — and as recently as several months back — the duo appeared frequently as a couple on social media, but in recent weeks even their Instagrams are showing the distance. Fans are taking notice, and starting to grow concerned about the state of the pair’s marriage. Bailey has been vocal about her desire for her second marriage to work out, but it’s starting to seem like this hope may have been short lived.

Are Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill still married?

The rumors surrounding Bailey and Hill are just that — rumors. Neither half of the couple has explicitly confirmed an impending divorce, but a number of fans and online sleuths have convinced themselves that the pair are on the path to divorce. Clues abound on the duo’s social media profiles, which once painted a picture of a happy marriage, and now feel much more like accounts run by two entirely separate, single people.

Bailey and Hill tied the knot just over two years ago, in an early October ceremony back in 2020. Their relationship first became public knowledge in 2018, leaving the pair to date for two years before they officially wed.

In the months following their marriage, both Bailey and her new sports anchor husband showcased their love for one another via social media. Their personal Instagram pages were flooded with images of the two together, each of which gushed about their deep and persisting love for one another.

Neither half of the couple has yet confirmed their separation, but attentive fans are convinced that their social media accounts tell the real story. They’ve noted several changes to Bailey’s Instagram page, and are leaning on them as proof that Bailey will soon be a single woman once again. Those sweet, affectionate posts stopped cropping up on Bailey’s Instagram months ago, with her most recent mention of Hill being on his birthday nearly two months back. Even that was relatively bare, and didn’t mimic the typical fondness fans have gotten used to.

That’s not to mention the fact that, despite both Hill and Bailey maintaining a consistent posting schedule on Instagram, neither posted in honor of their recent anniversary. Bailey has posts that bookend either side of the big day, but no actual acknowledgement of the anniversary. Hill’s page is similarly lacking, with his most recent post about Bailey cropping up all the way back in May.

Bailey seems to have made things even clearer with a recent change to how she identifies herself on the platform. She no longer goes by Cynthia Bailey-Hill, instead quietly changing her name back over to a simple Cynthia Bailey. This, paired with circulating quotes shared by theJasmineBRAND, has convinced fans that the pair are well and truly over. A source reportedly spoke with the publication in early October and revealed that the couple has been “split for awhile now.” Thankfully, it’s reporting indicates that everything is still amicable between the former spouses, but that things “just didn’t work out.” The source claims that no cheating or massive scandal led to the divorce, but rather a natural distance.

Until we have concrete confirmation from either Bailey or Hill, we cannot confirm that the pair have split, but the evidence stacking up in the favor of divorce is hard to ignore. With so many rumors swirling, it’s likely only a matter of time before both Bailey and Hill speak up on their potentially impending divorce, but in the meantime fans will simply have to wonder.