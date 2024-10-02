‘It was just never going to work’: Ryan Murphy explains why one of his productions kicked the bucket and why another is getting a new spin-off

From Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story to Grotesquerie to the upcoming TV series The Beauty, Ryan Murphy is busy and probably never takes a day off. But while he’s known for his controversial true crime projects and popular anthologies like American Horror Story, he’s also behind two of the most fun procedurals on TV. And while one has been canceled, there will be a spin-off of the other one.

In an interview with Variety, Murphy discussed the reason behind 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s cancelation after season 5. Murphy said, “Sadly, we all love ‘Lone Star,’ but the financials just didn’t work. It’s a Disney company that was on a Fox network, and it just was never going to work.”

Screenshot via Fox

While other procedurals like Grey’s Anatomy stick to one location, like a hospital where the drama never stops, 9-1-1: Lone Star goes big in every single episode. The recent train derailment at the beginning of season 5 is just one example. It’s tough to hear that the thing that makes this series so entertaining is also what caused its downfall. And it’s a heartbreaking decision for viewers who have followed along with Rob Lowe (I mean, his character Owen Strand…) as he saves people’s lives in Austin, Texas while facing his problems. Or not facing them, which is more entertaining. I’m not ready to leave Rob Lowe behind!

Murphy also spilled some tea about an upcoming spin-off of 9-1-1 now that the franchise is leaving Texas behind. He said, “we’re going to launch a new show in a new city that I can’t name.” I’m not a patient person and want all the details now, but it looks like we’ll have to wait. 9-1-1 showrunner Tim Minear and Murphy have teamed up for the new show and Murphy said a fall 2025 premiere date is possible.

According to Deadline, Las Vegas could be the setting of the 9-1-1 spinoff, which would definitely be a great idea. If Los Angeles is a big city where anything can happen, Vegas is an even more intense place. I can see it now: gambling gone wrong, a casino on fire, a dangerous situation at a hotel. I don’t want these things to happen in real life, of course, but I can’t help but get sucked into this intense world.

Screenshot via ABC

Since neither show holds back and the 9-1-1 season 8 premiere was about a bee-nado, it’s a great idea to keep the franchise going. There could be a 9-1-1 in every city! Why not?

9-1-1 fans have been through some tough times before, like when Fox canceled the series in May 2023. ABC picked it up for a seventh season and season 8 premiered on Sept. 26th, 2024. While it’s hard to say goodbye to 9-1-1: Lone Star and all the wonderful characters, at least the franchise will continue in a new place. Could 9-1-1: Toronto be coming? Okay, probably not, but a huge TV fan can dream about a new procedural set in their city!

