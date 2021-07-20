Is Star Wars The Clone Wars Canon?

The 2003 series The Clone Wars detailed the events during the break between Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

After a two-year run, the show wrapped up before being rebooted once again in 2008 with a new animation style and unique story. The show continued running on-air until 2012, with a long break before the show returned for its final season on Disney Plus in 2020.

Following the purchase of Lucasfilm by Disney in 2012, much of the original Star Wars universe material was de-canonized and this has lead to confusion from fans where The Clone Wars is part of the Star Wars canon universe at all.

Is The Clone Wars canon?

Since Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm, the original 2003 series Star Wars the Clone Wars is no longer canon. The newer 2008 series is still most definitely a part of the canon, however.

Despite not being a part of the cannon, some of the characters and ideas from the original Clone Wars series have made their way into the canonical universe, including bounty hunter Durge, who appeared in the 2020 comic book collaboration with Marvel, War of the Bounty Hunters.

All episodes of the 2008 Clone Wars run are part of Disney’s new Star Wars universe and they even spawned the newly released spin-off series The Bad Batch putting a group of clones known as “the Bad Batch” front and center.

The Clone Wars series is complete, however, with plenty more stories to be told in the world of Star Wars and a dedicated fan base, it’s likely we’ll see another animated series stem off from the Clone Wars in the future.