Is Stefan leaving ‘Days of Our Lives?’

Is Stefan leaving in a coffin? Or will he outsmart his enemies?
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
|
Published: Jun 15, 2024 09:39 am

Days of Our Lives has been a staple of daytime television for decades thanks to captivating characters, particularly gems like Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash). So, it’s no wonder fans are concerned about the possibility of Stefan’s departure.

Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running soap operas in television history, having premiered on Nov. 8, 1965. Over its nearly six-decade run, it has aired over 14,000 episodes, making it a significant part of American pop culture. Set in the fictional Midwestern town of Salem, Days of Our Lives revolves around the lives of several generations of its core families, including the Bradys, Hortons, and DiMeras. 

Stefan DiMera, a member of the infamous DiMera family, has been a central figure in the past few years. Known for his complex personality and morally ambiguous actions, Stefan has both charmed and infuriated viewers. His relationships, particularly with Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and his brother EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel ), have been fraught with tension and drama, making him a character that fans love to hate and hate to love.

Will Stefan die in Days of Our Lives?

It’s hard to imagine Days of Our Lives without Stefan, but recent episodes have indicated the soap opera might kill the character. After a series of events involving Clyde (James Read) and Harris (Steve Burton), Stefan finds himself in a no-win scenario. He faces the possibility of imprisonment, being taken out by Clyde’s goons, or accepting a dangerous exile proposed by his brother EJ. EJ’s “help” comes with a catch: He offers Stefan a chance to escape his troubles by fleeing to North Korea, a move that is almost certainly a death sentence.

While official sources are mum about Stefan’s future, the show’s narrative has been building towards his potential exit. One of the key factors in this unfolding drama is EJ DiMera’s ambition. He is determined to consolidate power within the DiMera family and professionally. His willingness to sacrifice Stefan to achieve his goals suggests that the show sets the stage for a significant shift in the DiMera family dynamics. 

In addition, the return of other characters, such as Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey), and the ongoing storylines involving Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Harris indicate that the show is preparing for a significant shake-up. You don’t remain on air for six decades without keeping the story fresh, and Days of Our Lives might remove Stefan to make room for new story arcs and character dynamics.

Barash, who plays Stefan, has not publicly confirmed or denied the rumors of his exit. While his departure would undoubtedly leave a void in the show, his exit could be temporary. Dramatic returns are a staple in soap operas, so Days of Our Lives could be laying the groundwork for more surprises further down the road.

