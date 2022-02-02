One of the most binge-able shows on Netflix is CBS hit crime show, Criminal Minds. The original series ended back in 2020 after fifteen seasons. It had an amazing run, even with cast members coming and going, and continues to pick up traction on streaming services like Hulu and Netflix.

In Feb. 2021, it was announced that the show, and most likely the cast, would be coming back for a ten-episode follow-up, but no updates followed. Finally, however, word from Nicole Clemens, the president of Paramount Plus’ original scripted series, confirms the reboot is definitely still in its early phases.

“We are still very much in development on Criminal Minds. We’ll have more to share on that soon, but it is alive and well,” Clemens told Deadline, thus confirming that the sequel series is definitely coming, even if we don’t have a certain date yet. Clemens claims that the time between the announcement and now has been so long due to new executives being hired and shuffled around at Paramount rather than the show itself.

Fans became worried for the show’s future last summer when cast member Paget Brewster, who played Emily Prentiss on the show, made comments that would suggest the show wasn’t happening anymore when a fan asked if she had any updates.

“No, and sadly, we think it’s dead. I’ll let you know if there is any progress, but it seems unlikely,” she tweeted. “Which is a bummer.”

Fans of the original series are hesitant as it hasn’t been announced if the original cast is coming back. The cast included names like Shemar Moore (S.W.A.T), AJ Cook (Final Destination 2), Matthew Gray Gubler (Alvin and the Chipmunks), Joe Mantegna (The Godfather: Part III), Thomas Gibson (The Flinstones in Viva Rock Vegas), along with many others. However, considering Gibson was fired in 2016 following an on-set altercation, he’s unlikely to be involved.

Erica Messer, who was the showrunner of the original series for all fifteen seasons, is expected to make a return and bring the cast with her, however, this has not been confirmed. Fans will just have to wait and see what this new Criminal Minds continuation brings to the table. Hopefully, it brings the original cast, and newer faces, back together under one roof. That’s the dream anyway.

For now, you can stream the first twelve seasons of Criminal Minds on Netflix and the final three on Hulu to catch up or rewatch before the reboot comes out.