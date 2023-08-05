Is the ‘Futurama’ reboot as good as the original seasons?

This is the longest 'Futurama' has been off the air. How does this reboot fare?

Being concerned about the quality of reboots isn’t anything new. Audiences vary in their responses to returning franchises, and to be fair, there are many reboots that just miss the point of the original property entirely. Fortunately, I’m happy to report that Futurama’s latest doesn’t fall into that trap at all.

Only two episodes of the newest return have been released. The first, titled “The Impossible Stream,” is a solid episode that continues right where the last series finale, “Meanwhile,” ended. It’s full of some genuinely laugh-out-loud gags and serves as a great reintroduction to these characters after a 10-year hiatus.

Image via Hulu

The second episode, “Children of a Lesser Bog,” is more of a plot-driven episode, but it’s no less funny. Actually, it’s Futurama at its best: earnest emotion with tons of clever visual jokes and wordplay. It also showcases a wonderful portent for the quality of future episodes: while this may be a reboot, the show is not afraid to take risks and go its own way.

It would be premature to judge the entire season by the contents of its first two chapters, but what stands out the most is the way the writers clearly understand the characters on an intricate level. Sure, there are a few moments of exposition that come off a bit clunky, but for a show as long-running as Futurama, it’s understandable that audiences would need to be reminded of specific plot points from 20 years ago.

What matters is that the characters are intact. Watching the two released episodes in sequence with the series’ earlier runs, it becomes clear that the show shares an amazing sense of continuity despite its three cancellations and the hiatuses in between. The characters feel like they just walked out of the events of “Meanwhile”. Fry and Leela are still committed to one another and even Amy is still a more competent character; important character development isn’t reset just because this is a reboot.

Futurama’s most recent reboot is definitely worth a watch. Its writers are top-notch, and if you love the classics, you’ll likely love this iteration of the show too. It’s not just more of the same; this season is a revitalization and a renewal that’s full of new possibilities.