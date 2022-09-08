The Star Wars universe is expansive.

What started as a trio of films released in the late ’70s and early ’80s has turned into a sprawling media empire, with more than a dozen full-length films and several handfuls of spin-off television series. These television shows tend to split opinions online, largely due to their child-focused approach and animated medium, but longtime Star Wars fans swear by them. Several of the most popular series, including The Clone Wars and Rebels, have already concluded, but one clone-centric series is still airing.

The Bad Batch has only aired a single season so far, buts it’s already a favorite among fans of its animated peers. The popular Disney Plus series follows a group of “defective” clone troopers who managed to side-step Order 66 thanks to malfunctioning inhibitor chips. The first season introduced viewers to a new team of beloved characters, including the charming and intriguing Omega – the only known female clone. It left fans with plenty of questions when its 16-episode first season concluded, leaving fans to react in panic when news of a season two delay broke. But is the second season of Disney Plus’ animated series really delayed to 2023?

Is The Bad Batch season two really delayed?

Rumors that The Bad Batch‘s release date had been shuffled back began after a listing on Dsny.pl proclaimed that the second season will come available on Jan. 4, 2023, according to the Direct. This is a big delay from the show’s initial Sept. 28 release date, and quickly sparked distress in the show’s many fans. A potential reshuffling of Disney Plus shows might make sense — with the impending debut of Andor — but that didn’t comfort fans who’ve been waiting more than a year for more Bad Batch content.

The rumor regarding The Bad Batch‘s release date has yet to be confirmed, however, by any of the official people behind the show. Dave Filoni, who admittedly rarely uses social media, hasn’t mentioned any official release date alterations, and no official sources —like Disney Plus — have come forward to announce any changes.

This seems to indicate that the Dsny.pl listing is in error. It’s possible, of course, that the shifted release date was listed on the site accidentally, and truly does harken a change in release schedule, but until it’s officially confirmed fans shouldn’t panic. We’ll still be getting more Bad Batch soon, and as far as we know its slated to hit Disney Plus on Sept. 28.