HBO is back with a second season of one of its most recent hits The White Lotus, the award winning comedy drama that takes us into the lives of guests staying at The White Lotus hotel locations around the world.

These hotels are stunning places providing beachfront views and stunning rooms for their guests to enjoy. We can’t blame any viewer who wants to experience this for themselves, so this begs the question: is The White Lotus real?

Here is everything you need to know about the hotels that you’ve seen in the series so far.

Is The White Lotus a real hotel?

Let’s get straight to the point: while there is no such chain as ‘The White Lotus’ hotels, the locations that you’ve seen in the show are very real active hotels.

In season one of the show, we ventured to Hawaii and acting as The White Lotus hotel was the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea. During the filming in 2020, the cast was quarantined in the hotel where they filmed the show, but now you can visit and stay at this resort yourself.

Similarly, for The White Lotus season two, the crew filmed at another very real Four Seasons hotel in Taormina, Italy, called San Domenico Palace. If you’re watching the show and thinking to yourself that the location might be something you want to explore, then you’ll be pleased to know that it is an option the next time you’re in Italy.

As we get more of The White Lotus and visit new locations, this rule will likely continue to be true. While you can’t visit any establishment called The White Lotus, you can still experience these unique places around the globe.