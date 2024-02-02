Is there a ‘Big Sky’ season 4?

There are far too many crime thrillers on television for any one person to keep track of, so you’ll be forgiven if Big Sky escaped your notice.

The show, based around C. J. Box’s The Highway series of books, has never managed to secure the solid reviews it would need to properly compete in the overstuffed genre. With so many stellar picks to choose from, Big Sky has struggled to stand out, despite its best efforts.

That’s not to say the series doesn’t have its fans, of course, but it’s flown under the radar for a large chunk of crime thriller fans. That loyal contingent of fans are passionate about the series, however, and eagerly look forward to the release of each fresh season. Season 3 came out a good few years ago, and the wait is starting to get painful — just what’s going on with season 4?

Will Big Sky get a fourth season?

Big Sky’s maintained a low profile through most of its run so far, but enough viewers show up to enjoy the performances of Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, and Dedee Pfeiffer. In fact, the show boasts a lineup of talented stars, all of whom worked hard to bring us the first three seasons of the show.

Its season 4 where things start to get messy. The show first debuted in late 2020, collected lukewarm reviews, and cinched a renewal by summer of 2021. Season 2 followed in September of 2021, once again earning mid-level responses from critics and viewers, but the show still managed to secure another summer renewal. Season 3 polished off what we’ve seen so far in late 2022, but that’s where the trend deviated. No renewal came down in the summer of 2023 — instead, the people at ABC decided the show had run its course, and canceled Big Sky.

There is no fourth season of Big Sky, and — due to the show’s 2023 cancelation — there likely never will be. If another network picked the series up it could continue, but with the middling reviews its received so far — and the baffling amount of competition out there — we’ve likely seen the last of the thriller.