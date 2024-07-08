Is there a ‘Farzi’ season 2 release date?

Fans of the Indian crime thriller Farzi have been eagerly awaiting news of a second season. The first season debuted on Prime Video, and Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi quickly became the talk of the town. Season 1 of the hit TV series concluded with a cliffhanger, as Sunny managed to board a train just in time, with Michael in close pursuit. It has been over a year since the season ended, and season 2 of Farzi is grossly needed.

When is Farzi coming back?

Given the show’s popularity and the cliffhanger ending of the first season, it is no shock that the series is returning for another installment. However, there has been no official announcement from Prime Video regarding the release date of Farzi season 2. While there is no official release date yet, the new season could be coming to screens sometime in 2025.

Farzi season 2: cast, crew, and what to expect

With Farzi renewed for a second season, the main cast members are also expected to reprise their roles. Shahid Kapoor will be back as Sunny, the artist turned counterfeiter, while Vijay Sethupathi returns as the relentless cop, Michael. Bhuvan Arora will also reprise his role as Sunny’s loyal partner, Firoz. Amol Palekar’s enigmatic Naanu will reappear, along with Kay Kay Menon as the cunning crime lord Mansoor Dayal.

Season 2 of Farzi will likely continue from the season 1 cliffhanger and follow what happens after Sunny’s dramatic escape. The season will also go deeper into Sunny’s dual life as an artist and a counterfeiter. Additionally, viewers can expect some more intense confrontations between Sunny and law enforcement, along with new characters and plot twists that will keep the suspense alive.

