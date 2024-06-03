Is there a ‘Heartland’ season 17 release date on Netflix?

Fans of the Canadian drama series Heartland have enjoyed many years and several seasons of the series. With its heartwarming portrayal of family, love, and the trials and triumphs of life on a horse ranch, Heartland has garnered a dedicated following around the world.

Since season 17 has officially finished airing however, viewers who rely on Netflix to catch up on the show are wondering if the streamer will pick up Heartland once more.

What’s the deal with Heartland?

You may be wondering what all the fuss has to be for a show to be on its 17th season. Based on the Lauren Brooke book series, Heartland follows the lives of the Fleming-Bartlett family as they go through personal challenges, and strive to keep their family ranch afloat.

Since the show first aired in 2007, it has explored a multitude of storylines: from heartwarming rescues of troubled horses to the deep personal growth of its characters. This blend of drama, romance, and family dynamics has struck a chord with audiences, making each season eagerly anticipated. Now the show has concluded its 17th season, and fans are still hungry for more of both the Alberta countryside, and the Fleming-Bartlett family.

The current status of Heartland

Much to the joy of its fans, Season 17 of Heartland premiered on Oct. 1, 2023, and finished on Dec. 3, 2023. It exclusively aired on CBC and CBC Gem. It has also been available to stream on the streaming service UP Faith & Family since April 25, 2024. The new season continued the legacy of the show, delivering the same charm and emotional depth that viewers have come to love. Heartland has since been renewed for season 18, which will premiere in Fall 2024.

Unfortunately, there is no official news about when the new season will be released on Netflix. For those in Canada, the show was removed from Netflix Canada in early 2023. Therefore, it’s no longer available to stream on Netflix, and is now exclusive to CBC and CBC Gem. For viewers outside Canada, Heartland season 17 may not be available to stream this year, especially because the previous season has yet to be released on Netflix.

The release of Heartland on Netflix has typically followed a pattern. New seasons usually appear on the streaming platform several months after their initial airing on Canadian television. It has been confirmed that season 16 will be released on Netflix US in June 2024. This means that season 17 will most likely be released a couple of months after, setting it up for release in late 2024, or possibly early 2025.

While an exact release date on Netflix hasn’t been confirmed yet, fans can rest assured that the next chapter of their favorite series is on the horizon. In the meantime, you can revisit the past seasons of Heartland to keep the stories fresh in your memory in readiness for the next season.

