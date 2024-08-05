Is there a ‘House of the Dragon’ season 3 release date?

After the disappointment of Game of Thrones‘ last season finale, everyone’s hopes for House of the Dragon perished. To everyone’s surprise, though, the series turned out to be decent. Great even. However, the season 2 finale doesn’t seem to be landing well with everyone — a la Game of Thrones.

If we’re being honest, the second season has been loved by some but hated by many. Despite Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke’s impeccable acting, critics have pointed out issues ranging from narrative problems to CGI. If you haven’t watched the finale yet, we won’t spoil it, but a certain blue-eyed character has been accused of getting a bit too much Botox.

Regardless of the issues, everyone is still eagerly awaiting season 3. The Dance of Dragons is well underway, and season 2 was basically just a tease for all the action that is surely bound to happen in the upcoming season. But how long exactly do we have to wait?

When is House of the Dragon season 3 coming out?

via MAX

The third season of House of the Dragon does not have a release date yet — but we know for sure that it is coming. HBO renewed the series for season 3 a few days before the second season premiered. It took about two years for season 2 to be adapted to the screen. If we assume that season 3 won’t be any different, we might need to wait until late 2025 — or even 2026 — for the new season.

Considering the course of events from the source material, A Dance With Dragons, it was no surprise that a third season was needed to wrap up the story. According to showrunner Ryan Condal during a featurette that aired after the season 2 finale, season 3 will be “about total war,” whereas the second installment was about the “fits and starts” of war. We can only hope the upcoming season will prove to be better than the last.

