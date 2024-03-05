Is there a ‘Panchayat’ season 3 release date?

Panchayat is an Indian comedy-drama series with a distinct combination of hilarious, insightful storytelling, and charming characters. So far, it’s been two seasons of warmth and humor.

Released on Prime Video in Apr. 2020, the show quickly gained popularity and garnered praise from its audience for its witty narrative and portrayal of rural life. As fans eagerly anticipate a third season, the question is whether the release date has been announced. Here’s what we know.

The success of seasons 1 and 2

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), the acclaimed web series follows an engineering graduate who finds himself in a rural setting as a Panchayat Secretary in the village of Phulera in Uttar Pradesh. The first and second seasons received widespread acclaim for the relatable characters, as well as the genuine portrayal of rural India. The show not only entertained but also provided insightful commentary on the challenges individuals face transitioning into rural life.

Panchayat season 3’s release date

Given the immense success and positive reception of the first two seasons, fans have been eagerly awaiting news about the release of season 3. The last season left viewers with several unanswered questions and open-ended storylines, leaving ample room for a continuation of the story. At first, the season was expected to be released during Republic Day weekend. Unfortunately, the series did not premiere, disappointing fans.

There was also speculation that Panchayat season 3 is expected to be released in the first week of March. Nevertheless, it’s been delayed again… this time by a few months. That’s right! Unfortunately, season 3 of Panchayat won’t arrive until December! While Prime Video released first-look pictures of season 3 on their Instagram account in December 2023, the company has remained tight-lipped about the release date and time, keeping fans in suspense.

While the release date for Panchayat season 3 has been pushed back another 10 months, the fervor among fans continues to grow. As we await official announcements from TVF and Prime Video, one thing is certain – when the third season of Panchayat does hit the screens, a hoard of fans will be greatly comforted.