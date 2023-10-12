Is there a place to stream ‘Jeopardy!’ after live episodes air?

There's got to be an easy way to enjoy the longstanding game show.

There’s a reason Jeopardy! has been on the air for so long.

The enduringly popular series first hit television screens in 1964, and its original version — which ran until 1975 — established it as a favorite among audiences. Since then, it has come back in a variety of forms, the most longstanding of which is its current one, which began in 1984.

The Jeopardy! format is classic and immortal. It’s arguably the most popular game show to ever grace the small screen, and its continued relevance a full 40 seasons in proves that nothing will ever quite beat its appeal. Avid fans go so far as to plan their days around the nightly episodes, but not everyone has the flexibility to settle in so frequently. So, for those unable to watch the show as it airs live, is there a streaming alternative?

Can you stream Jeopardy?

The simple answer to the above question is yes, you can stream episodes of Jeopardy! after they air.

But there’s a big catch. Old, random episodes of the program can be enjoyed over on Pluto TV — for free, no less — but they won’t be recent, or in order. Instead, the show airs its old episodes in a chaotic mix — an episode from season 3 here, followed by one from season 14, and then another from season 32 — but, given the show’s format, that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Sure, it would mess us all up to get random, non-concurrent episodes of a show like Euphoria, but a quiz show like Jeopardy! doesn’t have a story to follow or a plot to maintain. It features new contestants almost every episode — with rare exceptions — and each episode is largely self-sustaining.

For those who are entirely caught up on Jeopardy! and would like access to its most recent episodes, however, this scattered streaming release schedule is going to be a little frustrating.

It doesn’t appear that Jeopardy! provides access to its currently airing episodes in any kind of trackable release schedule, which leaves fans with few options outside of Pluto TV’s consistent stream of old episodes. Still, access to Jeopardy! is access to Jeopardy!, and providing a completely free (albeit ad-supported) avenue to enjoy the show outside of cable restrictions is pretty great. Just don’t get your hopes up regarding season 40 — that likely won’t be showing up on streaming until season 41 is airing, at the earliest.