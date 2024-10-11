Is Violet is a key part of the team, so could she really be leaving ‘Chicago Fire’?

Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) has become an essential part of the Chicago Fire team. She joined the show in season 8, and has since risen up the medic ranks to assume the role that was previously occupied by her best friend, Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer).

Recommended Videos

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO “THEY SAID WHAT!?” OUR NEWSLETTER ON THE DUMBEST HEADLINES IN POLITICS THIS WEEK

Violet has proven herself to be a very capable medic in the field, but the promo for the upcoming season 13 episode, “Through the Skin,” has fans worried. The promo sees Violet make a decision to attempt a C-section delivery for a patient who’s lost consciousness. She notes that if things don’t work, her career is going to be in big trouble.

Here’s what you need to know about Violet’s future on Chicago Fire.

Does Violet get fired on Chicago Fire?

The promo for the aforementioned episode makes it very clear that Violet is rolling the dice. Worse, it confirms that her roll of the dice doesn’t go according to plan. We don’t consider it spoilers since it was revealed in the promo, but Violet gets her EMS license suspended following her attempt to do a C-section.

The character is shown looking dejected in the Firehouse 51 locker room, and asking new Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) what she can do. It doesn’t look good at first glance. Here’s the thing: we would not have been shown so much of the drama surrounding the Violent incident if the character was being kicked off the show.

Chicago Fire has a long, proven track record of teasing major consequences for its main characters, and then revealing an unexpected solution during the episode that allows them to stick around. Fire just did it with Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney). The promo suggested the character was going to be fired, only to turn around and let another firefighter go.

Are Violet and Carver dating on Chicago Fire?

Image via NBC

Chicago Fire has dedicated a lot of time to Violet in recent seasons. She’s become one of the most important characters on the show, and her on-again/off-again romance with 51’s Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) has become a major plot point. The two dated in season 12, but season 13 has thrown some complications into the mix. Chief among them, the fact that Carver is dating someone new.

Chicago Fire knows how to keep fans enthralled, but the Carver subplot is worth bringing up in this context because it’s something the show is building on, and firing Violet would undo a lot of the time and effort that’s gone into the Violet-Carver dynamic.

Jake Lockett said as much during a recent interview with Us Magazine:

I think [Carver] just needs someone who’s willing to meet him where he’s at. I think it would have to be a lot more care on her part and willingness to be honest about where she’s at.

Violet is going to be sticking around in season 13. She may have some professional setbacks along the way, but rest assured, she isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. She needs to figure things out in terms of the Carver relationship, and she needs to be there for her fellow 51 members.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy