Blue Bloods has been airing for over a decade and in that time, it’s made its way onto our list of favorite police procedural shows. Over the years, the show has seen its share of cast members leaving for new opportunities. So, is Jamie Reagan actor Will Estes back for what will be the show’s final season?

After all, this wouldn’t be the first time a lead actor has been suspected of preparing to leave the show. Earlier this year, fans became worried Tom Selleck wasn’t planning on returning for the show’s 14th season. Thankfully, Selleck has confirmed he’s sticking with his fellow cast members until the Blue Bloods story ends in the fall of 2024.

While Selleck is returning, cast members like Jennifer Esposito (Jackie Curatola) and Amy Carlson (Linda Reagan) have already left Blue Bloods. Estes is an important part of the cast but it’s entirely possible he could decide to skip this season, although hopefully not in a quickly-written off-screen death.

Is Will Estes coming back to Blue Bloods this season?

Image via CBS

Thankfully, Estes is indeed returning for season 14 of Blue Bloods. He’ll be back alongside much of the Reagan family, with cast members like Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray.

Season 14 will premiere on Feb. 16, 2024 and will air in two parts. After a break in the summer, Blue Bloods will return in the fall to finish off the season and ultimately, the show. Here’s hoping this great cast is back on screens sooner rather than later.