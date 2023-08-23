‘It felt like the end of an era’: ‘Riverdale’ executive producer shares her thoughts ahead of the show’s finale

The time has finally arrived to bid adieu to the hit CW series, Riverdale. This is no doubt an emotional moment for the fans as well as the showrunners who have been associated with the show for seven seasons. Recalling the show’s earlier seasons and episodes as well as the enthralling storyline that made the show a fan favorite, executive producer Sarah Schechter in an interview with Entertainment Weekly shared,

“I always love it when Riverdale goes vulnerable. [Showrunner] Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] and I were talking about our favorite episodes of the whole show, and it was the pilot for me, which was really emotional. It was the episode where we processed Luke’s [Perry] death. And I think this finale is up there. I really think it’s a great finale. It’s so powerful.”

Schechter further stressed that the series — which aired for six years and whose end feels “like the end of an era” — will leave a powerful legacy behind like various other coming-of-age shows, one of which is Gilmore Girls. A show that people, even after years, will reflect on and be able to connect with the characters. Speaking on the subject, she said,

“I think it fits in with other iconic coming-of-age shows. It’s something we can be proud of and that will continue to be discovered. So many of my friends’ kids are watching Gilmore Girls and just love being able to go into that world and spend time with all those characters. And I think that’ll be part of the legacy of Riverdale as well. Also, it’s a legacy of network television, of making that many episodes, of having the chance to tell that many stories for that many characters.”

Only a few hours are left until the final episode, “Goodbye, Riverdale” airs – which will introduce the viewers to an 86-year-old Betty, whom we will see reliving the memories of her senior years as well as her past adventures.

As usual, the cast members will remain the same. KJ Appa, Madelaine Petsch, Vanessa Morgan, and Charles Melton will reprise their regular roles as Archie, Cheryl Blossom, Tony, and Reggie, respectively. From now until its release, we can only hope that the finale lives up to the popular expectation and serves as a wonderful bit of memorabilia.

Riverdale season finale will be released on Aug. 23, 2023.