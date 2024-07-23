‘It hurts my feelings’: Josh Flagg addresses his nearly $16M beef with Josh Altman on ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ season 15

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 15 has started with where the previous season’s drama left off. After the premiere episode aired, the audience caught up with what had happened between the two real estate agent frenemies, Josh Flagg and Josh Altman.

A year later, following the season 14 finale episode release, Flagg and Altman have seemingly ended their friendship. Especially after the $16M listing drama, Flagg was hurt by Altman’s actions. According to Flagg’s statements, he and Altman went to see that listing, and were supposed to work on that project together.

However, as the problems within their friendships arose, Altman decided to partner up with his wife Heather Altman instead. Josh Flagg was upset at hearing about this, as he felt as if someone else “hijacked” a great opportunity from him. Altman, on the other hand, explained he had no intentions of blindsiding his ex-bestie, and “honestly forgot” to tell him about it.

In a conversation with The Daily Dish on June 27, 2024, Josh Altman teased that the upcoming episodes will reveal what went wrong between the two agents. Altman also admitted that he was “dealing with his own stuff,” so the friendship breakup wasn’t exactly a priority for him.

What caused a strain on Josh Flagg and Josh Altman’s friendship?

On the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 15 episode 1, Flagg opened up to his fellow co-worker Tracy about the entire situation. He shared that he felt Altman’s attitude was unprofessional, and leaving him out at the last moment was something he didn’t expect Altman to do. Flagg said he would no longer support Altman from now onwards:

“Altman and I went on that listing appointment together. I’m not supporting someone who f-cking hijacked the listing that we went on together.”

He also explained that the main reason Altman’s actions hurt him was because they used to be close friends. So Flagg didn’t expect Altman to leave him mid-way without informing him about that listing. Josh Flagg admitted to valuing the connection and bond they had despite things being rocky between them, he stated:

“I actually value the relationship and conduct myself in the way that I would want him to and I see that he’s not playing by the same rules. That’s when it bothers me, and it hurts my feelings.”

Meanwhile, for Altman, their friendship felt one-sided and he was the only one putting in effort for their connection to survive. He also clarified that the lady who conducted the listing appointment was ready to work with Altman only, and didn’t mention Flagg’s involvement in the project.

Seems like Josh Altman has been busy with changes in his personal life or professional life. The new episodes on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 15 will disclose why the real estate agent didn’t make a phone call to let Flagg know he wasn’t part of the listing anymore.

He did hint that there was more to the 16 Million dollar beef and how their friendship suffered as the two are involved in the same professional field. Altman implied that friendship and business should never be mixed, if something goes wrong the “magnitude” of the situation amplifies.

Later in episode 2, after assessing the whole drama, Flagg sarcastically mentioned that Altman would never apologize to him for his behavior. He said that Josh Altman’s “ego and stubbornness” won’t let him fix the situation and move forward past this listing beef.

As of now, Josh Altman and Josh Flagg aren’t on speaking terms anymore. However, fans do hope the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles cast members are able to resolve their issues and mend their relationship once again. Whether Altman and Flagg will end their friendship on good terms or leave the matter as it is, the season 15 finale episode might reveal their friendship status.

To see what exactly went down between the real estate agents, stream Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 15. All newly released episodes will be available exclusively on Bravo every week on Wednesdays at 9/8c and the next day on the streaming platform Peacock TV. Fans can also catch up on the previous seasons by installing the Bravo app.

