The day has finally come. Good Omens season two is now on Prime Video for the world to enjoy. Unfortunately, among all the excitement over the new content, there’s something weighing heavily on fans’ hearts. Season three, of course.

After waiting four long years for this season, fans are over the moon with getting six new episodes all in one go. What they aren’t so stoked about, however, is the cliffhanger season two ends on. Naturally, this type of plot device is incredibly useful, hooking the audience and making them desperate for more. The trouble comes when there’s no guarantee that more is coming.

This possibility is rightfully tormenting Good Omens fans, who wasted no time in going straight to the showrunner for some reassurance. When begged by a fan, not for the first time, to give any sort of confirmation that the series will get a third season, Neil Gaiman provided the only answer he could.

As the author has explained a few times prior, the writer already has the entirety of season three planned, having crafted the idea with Terry Pratchett before the Good Omens co-author passed away. He also promises to deliver a satisfying conclusion to the characters we all know and love. The only thing left to do (other than getting the green light from Prime Video) is to put it all down on paper. With the writers’ strike going on, though, this may prove to be more challenging than anticipated.

What this means is that even if Prime Video decides to renew Good Omens, it may be a long time before we set sight on new episodes. As a member of the Writers Guild of America, Gaiman will not write for the show until studios agree to the strikers’ list of demands, and we have no idea when that day will come.

All this to say that the hypothetical season three of Good Omens will undoubtedly be delayed, and we may very well have to wait a few years for it. It’s a shame to think that Gaiman could be writing it already if it wasn’t for big corporations refusing to pay their workers living wages.

As it stands, fans will have to find a way to make peace with what season two delivered. For the foreseeable future, at least. Still, it’s a comfort to know that Gaiman has plans to continue Aziraphale and Crowley’s story.