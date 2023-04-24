‘It’s Always Sunny’ showrunners promise season 16 will finally solve a mystery that’s been bugging fans for years

It’s been a long wait for fans of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, who have had very little to fill the show’s void since season 15 finished its run in 2021. Luckily, Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, and Glenn Howerton have been keeping us busy with the Always Sunny Podcast, and now that season 16 approaches, the showrunners are happy to give fans a tease of what it will entail.

Two months after pulling the brakes on their podcast, the showrunners, writers, and stars of Sunny are back with a new episode, which provided fans with more information than they ever anticipated. Howerton, for one, was not coy about revealing season 16’s probable premiere window. “By the way, the show is coming out, what, June? Sometime in early June,” he claimed.

As if that wasn’t enough to throw fans into hysterics, the showrunners proceeded to add fuel to the fire, by proclaiming that the new season will dive back into a story point that was established and then disregarded in the show. McElhenney teased that this might include the appearance of a character that viewers have long since been wondering about.

“It’s something that we have established very early on in the series, season one of the show. A character we established that fans continue to bring up. ‘Whatever happened to… You never talk about or just completely dropped this character.’ And we’ll find out.”

Image via FX Networks

Needless to say, viewers are now racking their brains to figure out which character this conversation might be addressing. Some believe this is Charlie Kelly’s younger sister, which was mentioned in the show’s first season, and was presumably present at his intervention in the season finale, but never spoke. Fans have long since wondered about what this character’s story was, especially considering Charlie’s mom, uncle, and father have all been part of plot points in the show over the years.

In this podcast episode, Day, Howerton, and McElhenney also mentioned that season 16 will include a bowling episode, and discussed how difficult that one was to get through due to continuity issues. They teased that many beloved side characters will grace the fans with their presence during the episode, which will surely make for a very fun time, in typical Sunny fashion.

“I do think this season has a lot of things that are just going to straight up please fans of the show,” summed up Megan Ganz, writer and executive producer of It’s Always Sunny. And no one doubts her.