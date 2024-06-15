‘It’s hilarious how sad this is’: Star Wars ‘The Acolyte’ finds its savior in a 2008 film as it shields the Disney creation from a burning fire

It’s not uncommon to see passionate fans taking to the internet to voice their opinions. However, when those opinions are fueled by blind rage and a complete lack of attention to detail, the results can be hilariously misguided.

No Star Wars property is complete without the time-honored tradition of fans whining about every single change or addition. However, a group of disgruntled Star Wars fans, apparently aiming to voice their displeasure with the new Disney Plus series The Acolyte (2024), have accidentally targeted a completely unrelated horror thriller movie from 2008 that shares (almost) the same name. The reviews left by these critics majorly failed to reference plot points, characters, and themes that were specific to the Star Wars series, making it clear that they had not actually watched the series they were review-bombing and definitely not the Jon Hewitt thriller that bore the brunt of their ire for nothing.

Lol, chodes review bombing a 2008 movie called Acolytes instead of #TheAcolyte, but we’re supposed to take these “critiques” in good faith pic.twitter.com/A7Tz2eeIxG — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) June 14, 2024

Really, how does one mount a credible attack on a film without even bothering to check that they’re targeting the right one? If the basic fact-check of a title slips through the cracks, one must wonder what other details are being overlooked or misrepresented by these irate “critics.”

It's hilarious how sad this is — Cuzz Lightyear (@HeWhoRunsFades) June 14, 2024

Now, don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying The Acolyte (2024) is a masterpiece. It’s got its issues, and people are totally allowed to have their opinions.

Why is The Acolyte receiving so much hate?

Am I weird? I like The Acolyte. It’s a good story, good characters, and something different from standard Star Wars stuff. It’s not going to set the world alight, but it never set itself out to do so. It’s a fun series and I’m happy to go along for the ride — Matt (@drummanmatt) June 14, 2024

First, let me lay it out straight: If you’re one of those “fans” who can’t handle a little diversity in your space opera, crying about lesbians, trans folks, or – gasp! – non-white characters, I have got a newsflash for you– it’s not 1977 anymore, sweetheart. The galaxy far, far away is a big place; times change and so do stories.

Pushing past this, The Acolyte had one job, and that is, to add some fresh layers to the Star Wars saga. Unfortunately, it appears to fall short of delivering characters with compelling depth or a coherent storyline. It seems like the writers missed an opportunity to thoroughly understand the expansive lore they were entering. Apparently, one of the writers hadn’t even seen a Star Wars movie before joining the team. Sure, fresh eyes might bring new ideas, but maybe let’s not start them on the flagship project. Let them cut their teeth on something that doesn’t have millions of die-hard fans ready to scrutinize their every word.

Adding to the controversy, the latest episode may have also made some of these review bombers twitch. In episode 3, we learn that the twin protagonists, Osha and Mae, were seemingly conceived without any father. This appears to undermine the significance of Anakin Skywalker’s conception.

In the Star Wars universe, Anakin Skywalker’s conception is a unique and mystically charged event. According to the lore, Anakin was conceived without a father. His mother, Shmi Skywalker, claims that there was no father involved and that Anakin was miraculously conceived. This event is often interpreted as an immaculate conception influenced by the Force. The idea is further explored in a conversation between Qui-Gon Jinn and the Jedi Council, suggesting that Anakin could be the “Chosen One” prophesied to bring balance to the Force. This notion of a Force-induced birth positions Anakin as a pivotal figure within the Star Wars saga.

By introducing other characters also conceived by the Force, The Acolyte seems to be diluting the importance of Anakin’s origin story and his role in the grand scheme of things. To make matters worse, the show suggests that Osha and Mae’s conception was the result of some kind of experiment conducted by Mother Aniseya, rather than the unknowable will of the Force. This revelation has led many fans to accuse the show of not only breaking canon but also cheapening the mystical aspects of the Star Wars universe.

Then again, George Lucas himself started poking holes in the Jedi’s shiny reputation way back in the prequel trilogy. So, maybe it’s time for some fans to take off the rose-colored glasses and accept that the Jedi aren’t perfect.

This is both simultaneously the best and worst thing about this whole acolyte drama I've seen — Sam D. Madison (@SinginSammy27) June 14, 2024

Of course, the clash between old-school fans and the new generation is as much a part of the chaos. The series has evolved from a simple good-versus-evil tale to a more morally ambiguous mess, and not everyone’s happy about it – definitely not the review bombers.

At the end of the day, Star Wars fans and critics will never stop arguing, debating, and dissecting every last detail of this franchise – but stooping to the level of review-bombing and so hell-bent on hating every new serving from the Mouse House that an innocent 2008 film gets butchered in the process? The only silver lining here is that this accidental unleashing of hatred saved The Acolyte, at least for the time being, from sinking further than the 16% audience score it currently holds on Rotten Tomatoes.

