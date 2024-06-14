‘I’ve been taken off the market’: Who is former ‘Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston dating?

Dating some of the greats of Bachelor Nation — from Blake Moynes to Greg Grippo to Andrew Spencer — it looks like Katie Thurston has been “taken off the market” by someone who is seemingly detached from the franchise…

Thurston made her Bachelor Nation debut on season 25 of The Bachelor, returning to our television screens as the leading lady of season 17 of The Bachelorette. While we have seen her kiss dozens and dozens of frogs who ended up not being her Prince Charming in the end, Thurston seems to have found her perfect match after all, spilling the tea during an Instagram Q&A earlier this year.

“You heard it here first, I’ve been taken off the market,” she shared, adding that she is “happily snatched up” and in the “honeymoon phase” of her relationship. This week, she took to Instagram again to share some more photos of her and her mystery man kissing, enjoying a drink after a local sporting event, and more.

Because of this, fans of the Bachelor franchise cannot help but wonder who her brand new boo is, and fortunately, we got you covered. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Bachelorette-turned-comedian Katie Thurston is dating fellow comedian Jeff Arcuri

While it was extremely difficult to pinpoint her mystery man’s identity, never count out fans of the Bachelor franchise via Reddit. A user named @flywgrace seems to have pinpointed that Thurston’s boyfriend is the one and only Jeff Arcuri, taking to the platform to share her theory:

“I think she’s dating comedian Jeff Arcuri. First pic is from her story, covering his face. Second pic is from Jeff’s instagram, has the same jawline as the first pic. Third pic is Katie’s comment on Jeff’s video and a comment from Jeff’s sister responding to her. Ahhh if it’s true I think they’d be so perfect. The cute cheesy comedian couple.”

Believing that “they’d be so perfect,” other Reddit users took to the thread to agree with this sentiment:

“I love him he’s so funny” Oh no way. Jeff is hilarious! “WHAT. Jeff Arcuri is THE BEST.” “Haven’t heard of him before, but I just watched dozen plus of his IG clips of crowd work clips and he’s really funny and has a cute and charming energy about him 🙂 He gives me golden retriever boyfriend vibes, and I mean that as a compliment! Seems like he’d be fun to hang out with, and doesn’t seem sexist, racist, homophobic, or transphobic in his jokes from what I’ve seen so far, phew! Hoping the best for him and Katie!!!”

It is unclear whether or not this relationship will last — Thurston has a track record for losing boyfriends in a flash — but we wish the two lovebirds nothing but the best nonetheless. Hopefully they are endgame after all, but only time will tell…

