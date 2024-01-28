‘I’ve definitely dated two guys at the same time’: Which ‘The Traitors’ contestant admitted to being ‘pretty scandalous’ in the past?

The Traitors shows reality television lovers the good, the bad, and the ugly of their favorite stars, with the series shedding light on the villainous abilities of fan favorites from Survivor, Big Brother, The Challenge, The Bachelor, Love Island, and more.

For those who are unfamiliar, “The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Entertainment’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game” for a chance at $250,000, but only if they can keep a secret…

As mentioned, even the most honest individuals — such as Peter Weber from The Bachelor, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu from Love Island, Peppermint from RuPaul’s Drag Race, and more — have to let their traitorous side shine during the hit competition show, but what is the most traitorous thing that the season 2 contestants have done outside of the game?

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, the cast of The Traitors season 2 reflected on their villainous abilities, and one contestant’s response was rather shocking.

Keep scrolling to find out who…

Photo via Peacock

Despite being a faithful on the beloved competition series, it looks like Trishelle Cannatella has done some rather traitorous things, admitting in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly that she has two-timed some men in the past.

She dished to reporter Dalton Ross, “I don’t in my everyday life act like a traitor, but in my twenties, I was kind of scandalous with boys. I’ve definitely dated two guys at the same time, maybe three or four. I don’t know. I mean, I was pretty scandalous.” How wild is that?

Nonetheless, to see if Trishelle Cannatella manages to sniff out the traitors and take home the massive cash prize, catch brand new episodes of The Traitors season 2 Thursdays at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Peacock.