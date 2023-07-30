‘Jack Ryan’ season 4 ending, explained

Since the debut of Amazon Prime’s Jack Ryan in 2018, it has garnered immense popularity, winning over both fans and critics alike.

The series, based on Tom Clancy’s books, follows Jack Ryan (John Krasinski), a promising CIA analyst thrown into numerous dangerous field assignments. Jack Ryan also stars Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, Abbie Cornish, Betty Gabriel, John Hoogenakker, Adam Bernett, Kevin Kent, Noomi Rapace, and many others.

Over the years, the show’s positive reviews led to its renewal. Despite the excitement for Jack Ryan, it was announced earlier this year that the show would end after four seasons. At the time, the reason behind the cancelation was unclear. But many news outlets reported that Jack Ryan was always intended to have four seasons because that’s how much Krasinski had signed up for. The series’ final episode aired on Amazon Prime on July 14.

So what happened in Jack Ryan’s season four finale?

Jack Ryan’s series finale explained

In the season four finale, viewers saw Ryan, who was captured and tortured, survive the attack and stop a proposed plan to bomb the United States. In addition to saving the world, Ryan also exposed Senator Henshaw (Derek Cecil) for being corrupt before deciding to take a step back from the job.

During a hearing, Ryan confronts Henshaw and proves that the senator had accepted bribes from Nigerian lobbyist Adebayo Osoji (Okieriete Onaodowan), who also planned the bomb attack. Following the confrontation, Ryan reunites with his colleagues, where he is informed that because of his act of bravery, the United States president might suggest he run for office. Although Ryan appreciated the suggestion, he dismissed the offer and went on a well-earned vacation with his wife, Caroline Mueller.

On the other hand, Osoji’s impending arrest for his role in the bomb threat may have been in jeopardy due to his immunity for sharing Ryan’s location following the analyst kidnapping. Zeyara Lemos (Zuleikha Robinson), the owner of the Nigerian foundation and one of Ryan’s kidnappers, was killed by Ryan’s colleague Domingo Chavez (Michael Peña).

At the same time, the leader of the assault team Bill Tuttle (Michael McElhatton), shared details about how the bomb would have made its way to the United States. Toward the end of the episode, the acting director of the CIA, Elizabeth Wright (Betty Gabriel), whose quest was to make a difference in the world, finally accomplishes that goal by arresting Osoji at a restaurant after discovering that his immunity didn’t extend to the police department.

In light of Jack Ryan‘s series finale, there have been talks for a potential spin-off starring Michael Peña, but no additional details have been released.

All seasons of Jack Ryan are now streaming on Amazon Prime.