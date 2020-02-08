Jaimie Alexander May Be Teasing Sif’s Return In Loki

Though the Warriors Three were killed off back in Thor: Ragnarok, Lady Sif is still out there somewhere, having been banished by Loki when he was pretending to be Odin. Well, that’s the in-universe reason. The real reason is because actress Jaimie Alexander has been busy with her hit ABC show Blindspot. With that airing its final season this summer, however, it’s now possible that Sif will make a comeback. Perhaps in Disney Plus’ Loki?

That’s what Alexander may be hinting at, anyways. The star answered a bunch of questions from her fans on an Instagram Live video recently and teased a super-secret project that she’s currently working on that she can’t talk about. And, as we all know, there’s no studio as fond of secrecy as Marvel. She even referenced having to brush up on a very Sif-like activity.

“Yes, once upon a time I was able to do that and I might have to do that again in the future so hopefully I haven’t lost that gift,” Alexander said while responding to a question about her having ridden a horse while wielding a sword. “What am I working on now? I do wish I could tell you, but I would probably cease to exist, don’t you think, if I actually told what I have coming up, so I can’t tell you guys but thanks for asking anyway!”

Loki is in production right now and will continue into the spring, though it should be noted that Blindspot hasn’t completed filming yet, so there could possibly be a scheduling clash preventing the actress from appearing. Here’s one option, though: maybe Alexander will drop by for a small role as Sif in Loki, arriving on the streaming service early next year, and will then return in a more significant way in Thor: Love and Thunder, which is coming in November 2021.

It certainly seems possible, especially since this is far from the first time the actress has teased a comeback, but for now, we’ll just have to sit tight and wait until Marvel is good and ready to make things official. Watch this space for more.