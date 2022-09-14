Jameela Jamil’s Titania returns to the streets of New York in viral ‘She-Hulk’ promotion

Episode five of Disney Plus’ She-Hulk is getting some real VIP promo treatment in New York City, befitting that of fictional superstar internet influencer Titania’s big comeback to the lawyer-meets-green-superhero comedy series.

Fans will recall how the ending of episode four of She-Hulk revealed that thanks to the success of the #FreeTitania campaign, the so-called “influencer extraordinaire and lifestyle brand icon” played by The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil, is now free to roam the streets of New York after being in prison. And, she’s also sued Jennifer for using the moniker She-Hulk, which she promptly trademarked.

Little is known so far about the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of Titania apart from her scene in the first episode of the show, where she comes crashing through a courtroom wall, leading Jennifer Walters to reveal herself as She-Hulk publicly for the first time. Fans have been eagerly awaiting her story to be revealed so all ties to the beloved source material (and hopefully some fun Easter eggs) can be picked apart and scrutinized.

Titania (@jameelajamil), influencer extraordinaire and lifestyle brand icon makes a smashing entrance at the #SheHulk Launch Event! pic.twitter.com/xBENCf2veU — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 16, 2022

Jamil has been doing a fantastic job at hyping up her character’s arc on the show, which should really set into motion now after the Emil Blonsky storyline has seemingly wrapped up. Titania is expected to be She-Hulk’s main antagonist in this first season of the show, but, five episodes in, she’s only shown up once and otherwise been mentioned in passing.

Marvel has pulled out all the stops leading up to the villain’s big comeback, though, by playing into the show’s custom of breaking the fourth wall. In this imaginative promotion, Jameela Jamil walks the streets of New York in character. The actress can be seen literally stopping traffic as she’s photographed by paparazzi, who alternate between calling out her real-life name and her fictional name.

TITANIA TAKES NEW YORK pic.twitter.com/qzhRJWjqCQ — Jameela Jamil 🌈 she/her (@jameelajamil) September 13, 2022

The footage will most likely make an appearance on the show since Titania is an internet celebrity in the story world, and it would make sense for her to get swarmed by the paparazzi on her first outing after serving time in prison. In another extravagant photo, Titania flips the bird to the camera, with the caption “She’s coming b-tches,” to which famous comic book writer Dan Slott replied by saying she’s learned to say “Hello” in New Yorker language.

Welcome to NYC!

I see you've learned how we say, "Hello!" 🙂 — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) September 13, 2022

She-Hulk fans better gear up because this super-powered influencer isn’t just another run-of-the-mill bad guy. Episode five premieres on Disney Plus Thursday, Sep. 15.