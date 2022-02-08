Watch: ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ drops season 4 trailer

The fourth season of Amazon Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has seen its first trailer released online today.

The period-piece comedy, set in the late 1950s and early 1960s, follows Jewish housewife Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) who discovers a knack for stand-up comedy after a falling out with her husband, a part-time comedian who has been stealing material from other comics.

The fourth season promises even more of Midge’s journey into becoming a stand-up comedian, and the trials and tribulations of her personal life.

The first three seasons of the series have seen great critical and audience reception, with the show picking up Golden Globes for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy for its first season. Rachel Brosnahan has won Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes twice, in 2018 and 2019.

Additionally, the show has earned itself a staggering 54 Emmy nominations, taking home 20 of them.

The fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime on Feb. 18