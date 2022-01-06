James Gunn apologizes to international fans unable to watch ‘Peacemaker’

Next week brings the premiere of Peacemaker, the first-ever DCEU TV series, which follows John Cena’s breakout anti-hero from The Suicide Squad as he goes it alone. Fans are counting down the days until it’s here, then. At least, U.S. fans and others who live in territories where HBO Max is available are. For those in places where the Warner Bros. streaming platform is yet to launch, they’ll have to wait for an unknown later date to catch it.

That’s a big bummer, of course, and writer/director James Gunn has now offered an apology to all those international fans who will have to be extra patient. In response to someone asking him how Peacemaker can be watched in the U.K., the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker briefly explained the situation. Gunn stressed that he “did everything [he] possibly could” to get it out in the U.K. the same day as in the U.S. but it didn’t end up being possible.

“I am getting this question a hundred times a day,” Gunn said. “@hbomax & I are working on this; it will be on in the UK very soon, but it won’t be day & date with the US & much of the rest of the world. I am sorry as I did everything I possibly could & am disappointed as well.”

Indian fans also won’t be getting Peacemaker next week, and in a follow-up tweet, Gunn confirmed that releasing it in India is his other big priority alongside its arrival in the U.K.

In the U.K., previous HBO Max originals have ended up on Sky or streaming service NOW. However, both companies have confirmed that they have no plans to release Peacemaker at present. Likewise, WarnerMedia has yet to publicly discuss when HBO Max will finally launch in the U.K., India and other territories where it’s still MIA.

For those in the U.S., Peacemaker premieres with the first three of its seven episodes next Thursday, Jan. 13.