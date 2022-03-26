James Gunn confirms multiple new characters for MCU holiday special

The Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has confirmed on Twitter that multiple new characters will be introduced in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The director has been pushing Marvel head Kevin Feige for some time to create a holiday special that will be canon within the MCU, and his Christmas wish was granted back in 2020, when it was confirmed that the special would go ahead as a live-action.

More than one great new MCU characters will be introduced. #GotGHolidaySpecial https://t.co/weRjRdQeko — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2022

This would seem to have been a passion project for Gunn who has been pushing for the project for several years, writing the treatment for it some time ago, and finishing the script back in April 2021. Gunn seems to be very proud of his work telling The Radio Times in an interview,

The Holiday Special is the greatest thing I’ve ever done in my life. It’s totally ridiculous, and every day we can’t believe that we’re making it. We all completely love it. It is unlike anything that anyone’s ever seen before. I can’t wait for people to see it. And it’s out pretty soon. You know, it’s out this Christmas. It’s not like people have to wait that long.

The holiday special will feature all of the Guardians including Zoe Saldaña as Gamora and now it would appear fans will get a little more in their stockings as we will be introduced to not just one, but multiple great new characters. It would seem to follow on from where ever our plucky band of misfits land at the end of their journey in this summer’s Thor: Love and Thunder, as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to share the continuity of the MCU and will therefore directly lead into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

As Gunn has said, fans won’t have to wait long as they can stream the show on Disney+ in December 2022.