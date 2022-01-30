James Gunn didn’t realize he’d cast a ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star in ‘Peacemaker’

James Gunn is known to have an inner circle of on and offscreen collaborators that he hires for multiple projects, whether he’s acting as the writer, director, producer, or any combination of the three.

It’s a list that includes Nathan Fillion, Michael Rooker, Steve Agee, his brother Sean Gunn, Rob Zombie, Sylvester Stallone, Elizabeth Banks, David Dastmalchian, Jennifer Holland, and Chukwudi Iwuji, all of whom have lent their talents to at least two separate Gunn film or television titles.

However, sometimes he doesn’t even realize he’s cast the same person twice, which happened with Peacemaker star Elizabeth Ludlow. Taking to Twitter, the filmmaker admitted he didn’t remember that the actress had previously played ‘Easik Mother’ in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, long before she was hired to play Leota Adebayo’s wife Keeya.

Appreciation tweet for @ElizabethLudlow. She played an alien in GotG Vol 2 but she wore makeup so I didn’t recognize her until after I cast her as Keeya! #PeacemakerParty #Peacemaker pic.twitter.com/2MvV4Gvsyi — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 30, 2022

That’s quite the surprising oversight for someone with a reputation for working with the same people over and over again, even if her role in Guardians Vol. 2 was hardly a showy or particularly notable one. Maybe she’ll become the latest name to join the repertory, especially now that Gunn has confirmed he’s got a second episodic spinoff from The Suicide Squad bubbling away on the back burner.