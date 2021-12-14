With less than a month to go before the HBO Max original limited series Peacemaker arrives, showrunner and director James Gunn is taking to Twitter to celebrate with a new behind-the-scenes photo.

The image from the show, which takes place in the DC Extended Universe, features John Cena looking slightly roughed up as the titular “hero,” if we can call him that, in full costume with a couple of on-set clapperboards held up in the foreground. Check out the post for yourself below.

In addition, we’re getting other behind-the-scenes tidbits and factoids within that same thread. For instance, another character from the comics called Adrian Chase, played by Freddie Stroma, is set to appear in the show. Gunn’s interpretation of the character, also known as Vigilante, is something that original comics co-creator Marv Wolfman said he “can’t wait to see” and knows it’ll be “awesome fun.”

Gunn replied that if his younger self knew he’d be interacting with Wolfman as an adult, he would have “sh*t” his pants.

If my young self new @marvwolfman would be tweeting me (& if I knew what tweeting was), I would have shit my pants. 🙌🙌🙌 #Peacemaker https://t.co/4FxerV3UbX — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 14, 2021

In terms of how the show will roll out, Gunn also gave insights into that. He said rather than every episode being dumped on the streaming platform immediately, the first three episodes will drop initially, with each subsequent episode releasing weekly thereafter.

#Peacemaker is an @hbomax series in the US. The first three episodes will drop January 13, and then one a week after that. @DCpeacemaker https://t.co/5gPbXi4WU8 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 14, 2021

In addition, Gunn said that he filmed all three of the first episodes “simultaneously,” so they will likely work well as a cohesive starting point for the series.

Yes I knew from the start that the likeliest scenario was the first three episodes would air together, so they work well as the start of the series (and I actually shot the three of them simultaneously). #Peacemaker https://t.co/iaeP6lsq2F — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 14, 2021

John Cena’s Peacemaker premiered as a character in the DCEU with this year’s Gunn-directed film The Suicide Squad. The prequel series Peacemaker is set to premiere on HBO Max on Jan. 13, 2022.