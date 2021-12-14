James Gunn kicks off one-month countdown to ‘Peacemaker’ with new BTS photo
With less than a month to go before the HBO Max original limited series Peacemaker arrives, showrunner and director James Gunn is taking to Twitter to celebrate with a new behind-the-scenes photo.
The image from the show, which takes place in the DC Extended Universe, features John Cena looking slightly roughed up as the titular “hero,” if we can call him that, in full costume with a couple of on-set clapperboards held up in the foreground. Check out the post for yourself below.
In addition, we’re getting other behind-the-scenes tidbits and factoids within that same thread. For instance, another character from the comics called Adrian Chase, played by Freddie Stroma, is set to appear in the show. Gunn’s interpretation of the character, also known as Vigilante, is something that original comics co-creator Marv Wolfman said he “can’t wait to see” and knows it’ll be “awesome fun.”
Gunn replied that if his younger self knew he’d be interacting with Wolfman as an adult, he would have “sh*t” his pants.
In terms of how the show will roll out, Gunn also gave insights into that. He said rather than every episode being dumped on the streaming platform immediately, the first three episodes will drop initially, with each subsequent episode releasing weekly thereafter.
In addition, Gunn said that he filmed all three of the first episodes “simultaneously,” so they will likely work well as a cohesive starting point for the series.
John Cena’s Peacemaker premiered as a character in the DCEU with this year’s Gunn-directed film The Suicide Squad. The prequel series Peacemaker is set to premiere on HBO Max on Jan. 13, 2022.