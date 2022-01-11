James Gunn reveals involvement with mystery DC TV project

Later this week HBO Max is set to debut the latest TV series set in the DC Universe Peacemaker crafted by famed director James Gunn.

Peacemaker is a spinoff of the massively successful 2021 film The Suicide Squad, which Gunn himself directed. The forthcoming season is the first time that the director has made a DC TV series, but it may not be the last.

In an extensive interview with Collider, Gunn let it slip that he is currently working on a new series for TV also in the DC universe. However, he played mum with the details.

You know, we’re stepping forward. It keeps happening. We’ll see what’s happening, and I’ll know what’s happening very shortly. I dealt with it last night and this morning It’s TV. There you go Via Collider

While we now know that there is more DC content coming from Gunn in the near future, we don’t have any details on what this could be or if it will be another spinoff from The Suicide Squad like Peacemaker.

DC is looking to bolster their TV lineup alongside their film offerings in the coming years with plans already in motion for two more series branching off from Matt Reeves’ The Batman film which will launch later this year. One series will be focused around Colin Farrell’s The Penguin character and the other the Gotham City Police Department.

We’ll have to wait and see what this mystery project could be but for now, you can check out Peacemaker on HBO Max Jan. 13.