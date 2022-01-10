James Gunn reveals the perfect snack for Peacemaker’s debut

John Cena’s Peacemaker was The Suicide Squad‘s break-out star. For most of the movie, he was an amusingly psychotic antihero devoted to his mission of achieving peace, no matter how many men, women, and children he needed to kill to achieve it. This was played for (dark) laughs, though things took a more sinister turn when it was revealed he’d received secret orders to cover up American war crimes.

The resulting brouhaha with Idris Elba’s Bloodsport left him hospitalized, but now he’s fighting fit in his own HBO Max show Peacemaker. The first three episodes premiere this Thursday on HBO Max and James Gunn has just posted the perfect snack to accompany them:

The delectable cheese-flavored snack has been seen being munched on by Nhut Le’s Judomaster in promo images and Gunn has posted other Cheeto-related images from the Judomaster shoot. All this adds up to a character that apparently just can’t get enough of them — but then, who could resist the tangy taste of crunchy Flamin’ Hot?

Peacemaker looks to introduce a bunch of offbeat characters to the DCEU. Most sinister will be Peacemaker’s father Auggie Smith, as played by Terminator 2 and The Sopranos star Robert Patrick. First mentioned in The Suicide Squad, he’s a powerful and cunning small-town racist and the key to Peacemaker’s origin story.

New batch of 'Peacemaker' character posters released by HBO Max 1 of 7

There’s also more of Vigilante, best known for his appearances in Arrow. The DCEU version is a much more comedic take on the character and joins Peacemaker on what seems to be an extra-judicial U.S. government assassination squad.

All this and more will be revealed when the first three episodes of Peacemaker — all of which are written and directed by James Gunn — hit HBO Max on January 13, 2022.