James Gunn reveals working title for upcoming ‘Peacemaker’ series

Coming January 13 to HBO Max, James Gunn’s Peacemaker is shaping up to be an exciting and worthy entry into the DCEU. Written over the 2020 quarantine, Gunn penned all eight episodes and is even on board to direct a handful of them; and after the success of The Suicide Squad, it comes as no surprise.

During a recent Twitter session, James Gunn informed fans that Peacemaker was filmed under the pseudonym working title of The Scriptures, as like most films or television shows, he also revealed that Guardians of The Galaxy was Full Tilt and The Suicide Squad was El Dorado.

Yes, most big shows & movies have working titles. Guardians of the Galaxy was Full Tilt, The Suicide Squad was El Dorado, & #Peacemaker was The Scriptures. https://t.co/d61VQBMp5g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 14, 2021

After the reveal, fans went into speculation if the working title would have anything to do with the show, as after the events of The Suicide Squad, John Cena’s character was left in a precarious position from which he now has a lot to learn. While fans only have a couple of weeks left until they can see how Peacemaker plays out, but they can safely assume that it will be a wild ride from what was previewed in the most recent trailer.

Peacemaker will exclusively air 3 episodes on HBO Max from Jan. 13 before moving to weekly episodic releases.