James Gunn Says He Won’t Be Directing Loki Season 2

James Gunn has ruled himself out of the race for director of Loki season 2. The first six episodes of the smash-hit Marvel series were helmed by Sex Education veteran Kate Herron, but Herron has announced that she will not be returning along with the rest of the cast and crew for the sophomore run of the Tom Hiddleston vehicle. For anyone hoping that the Guardians of the Galaxy mastermind could take over the reins, though, we have some bad news.

Fan account @lokifansbr pitched the idea to The Suicide Squad filmmaker on Twitter, who argued that Gunn’s storytelling sensibilities would make him the perfect fit to continue the MCU journey of the God of Mischief. Gunn replied to the post, however, and while he was clearly flattered, he made clear that he’s just too busy to consider the job.

“That’s very nice but my hands are kind of full and I’m sure Loki will find the right director to follow in Kate’s footsteps!” Gunn responded.

That’s very nice but my hands are kind of full and I’m sure Loki will find the right director to follow in Kate’s footsteps! — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 22, 2021

Gunn’s right about that. He may be returning to the Marvel fold, after making TSS and Peacemaker for DC, but he’s committed to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for the foreseeable. Plus, he’ll also be shooting The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special along with the threequel. Once those are finished, it’s likely that he’ll then return to DC as we know he’s got some other projects with them in development.

It’s not all that surprising that Gunn isn’t in the running to helm Loki season 2 as Marvel has been using their streaming TV series to try out some fresh talent. And it’s worked out well so far. WandaVision made Matt Shakman’s name and now he’s making Star Trek 4 for Paramount. Meanwhile, Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman is writing Captain America 4. So it’s likely that Loki season 2 will follow suit.

The next MCU show to hit Disney Plus is Hawkeye, premiering on November 24th.