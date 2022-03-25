James Gunn teases even more DCEU cameos in ‘Peacemaker’ season 2

As tends to be the case with every major project set in a shared universe, rumor and speculation ran rampant that James Gunn’s HBO Max series Peacemaker would be awash with cameos from a multitude of familiar DCEU faces.

While that turned out to be fairly wide of the mark for the first seven episodes, the eighth and final installment made it perfectly clear why the filmmaker refused to share it with critics. Wonder Woman and Superman may have remained in shadow, while Batman was removed entirely, but Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and Ezra Miller’s Flash sent fans wild when they made their surprise cameo appearances, with nobody expecting the Justice League to drop by.

Now that the precedent has been set, though, audiences will be expecting more of the same whenever John Cena’s Christopher Smith returns for his second run of adventures. Fortunately, Gunn teased in an interview with Total Film that he’s planning to incorporate more connective tissue into Peacemaker‘s second season.

“I think we’re going to see more connections in some other stuff as we move forward with Peacemaker and other shows at HBO Max. So those [cameos] will keep coming. I don’t know if the Justice League is going to show up in every season of Peacemaker; that might be a one-time thing. We’ll see!”

Peacemaker remains the first and only canonical DCEU series to air on streaming, but depending on the timeline, at least a couple of additional film and television efforts could arrive between now and the show’s return. The franchise’s canon is messy at the best of times, but supporters remain hugely invested in the world nonetheless.