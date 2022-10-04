This month, horror and general screen icon Jamie Lee Curtis will reprise her role as Laurie Strode in Halloween Ends for what is likely the last time. Over the years she has been in the genre in other projects and says a television one surprised her with its run.

Specifically, the 63-year-old says she thought Scream Queens on Fox was going to crush television when it aired from 2015-16 in a new Entertainment Weekly article published today looking at notable works from Curtis’ career in film and television. It did not and was ultimately cancelled after two seasons, but Curtis says all the parts of a monstrous cultural moment were present in the project. From its casting to its plotting and those involved behind the scenes, it appeared primed to live up to its high hype.

“It was so inventive, so dark, so well-written, so well-directed, the actors were fantastic, all those girls were great. What I really remember about Scream Queens was, when it was starting to get seen, and you guys were like, it’s really amazing. I’d never been part of something that had that much lift-off. It actually felt like it was going to break television, the way it was teed up. It didn’t. It did fine. But the lift of it before it hit was something I’ve never experienced before or since. I mean, every single news magazine had picked it as its No. 1 show of the year and it was so interesting to be a part of that.”

Jamie Lee Curtis Wraps Filming On "Astonishingly Scary" Halloween, Shares Strode Family Portrait 1 of 18

Click to skip

































Click to zoom

Elsewhere in the piece Curtis says working with Lindsay Lohan on Freaky Friday was terrific. She also says she did not expect Knives Out to be a big thing and adds what audiences will see from her in Halloween Ends next week is something extraordinary.

“Halloween Ends is the inevitable conclusion of a 44-year trip that started with this little girl in Haddonfield, Illinois, who had her life interrupted by this incredibly violent act, this incredibly violent human. The audiences have watched these movies over the years where Laurie and Michael have, in all these various forms, come into contact with each other again. Now we’ve created the final confrontation, that final battle between the final girl and her monster, and it’s incredible.”

Curtis will appear next in Haunted Mansion and Borderlands in 2023. Over the years her other work has included The Fog, New Girl, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, True Lies and The Tailor of Panama. Curtis also enjoys videogames and has attended events like Comic-Con, EVO and BlizzCon in disguise. She also has a royal title in England, though she has rejected the use of it outright as of 2022.