Big updates have been revealed for the upcoming reunion special for season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as it was announced that Jamie Lee Curtis will be making an appearance on the show.

Bravo TV shared a clip that featured Curtis’ return, where she sat down with the rest of the cast, who called her an “honorary housewife.” The Halloween legend responds to the comment by saying that she’s “very honored to be so,” and that she had the best time, even if it was “unexpected.”

Curtis said in the clip that her appearance made an impact on her charity, My Hand In Yours, which was rebranded as the “chicest children’s charity.” And due to her recent role in Halloween Ends, she’s gifted the cast custom jack-o-lanterns, with carved-out heads of each of the housewives in the show.

Curtis made her first appearance in the show back in season four, and since then, she has continued to pop up from time to time. But, despite her comments about such a positive experience, she told Entertainment Tonight that she was upset when she saw the trailer – because she was genuinely concerned for Kyle Richards. She said that she’d rather see her friend upset in a horror movie, not in a reality TV show.

“I don’t know who made her upset, but I called her out of real concern. That was a level of stress and upset that you wanna see in a horror movie out of her, not in a reality TV show, and so, that was important to me.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion: Part 1 airs on Bravo on October 12.