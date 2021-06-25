Jared Padalecki Found Out About The Supernatural Prequel On Twitter

Supernatural, the CW drama that lasted for an astounding 327 episodes came to an end last year, and the friendship between the two actors who played the Winchester brothers for every one of them might be on ice soon if a recent Twitter interaction is any indication.

The Winchesters is being executive produced by Jensen Ackles, who will also reprise his role as Dean Winchester as the narrator of the show. Ackles’ wife, Danneel, will also executive produce the series, which is said to focus on the love story between John and Mary Winchester, the parents of Sam and Dean. Nowhere to be found in the announcement, however, was Sam himself, Jarad Padalecki.

The announcement of the prequel series was posted by Deadline and shared by Ackles, and Padalecki responded on Twitter mere hours later. According to Padalecki, he “had no involvement whatsoever” with the project and he wished that he heard about it some way other than Twitter. The actor later said he felt “gutted” by the news.

Dude. Happy for you.

Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter.

I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever. https://t.co/bAcEvFKM7p — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

No.

It’s not.

This is the first I’ve heard about it.

I’m gutted. https://t.co/1i8eC8YAdV — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

The tweet quickly blew up in the Supernatural fandom, receiving over 16,000 retweets and 49,000 likes from Padalecki’s massive following. Many fans were shocked by the news, especially considering how close the two actors have been, both on and off-screen while working together for over 15 years.

This afternoon, though, Padalecki quickly put rumors of a feud between the two actors to rest with a simple tweet about 16 hours after the original post. A collective sigh of relief could be heard across the fandom who love the characters and the actors who played them so dearly.

@JensenAckles and I had a great talk, as we do often, and things are good.

The show is early in the process with miles to go.

We’ve travelled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps.

Bumps don’t stop us.

Once brothers, always brothers. #spnfamily — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

It would truly be a shame for the show to include one brother and not the other, whether it be in an official production capacity, or when it comes to cameos or narration. But for now, fans can hold their breath and wait for The Winchesters to hit their TV screens knowing full well that Padalecki and Ackles are “once brothers, always brothers” and working through whatever potential “supernatural social media feud” is next.