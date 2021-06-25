Jared Padalecki Says He’s Gutted Not To Be Involved In Supernatural Spinoff

Supernatural only just wrapped up after its historic 15-season run last year, but The CW is already developing a prequel series. Titled The Winchesters, the show will explore the origins story of Sam and Dean’s parents, John and Mary. The best news for fans is that Jensen Ackles is on board, both as an exec producer and reprising his role as Dean via the role of narrator. The bad news is that his on-screen brother Jared Padalecki isn’t involved in any capacity. And he’s not happy about it.

Following the news breaking on Thursday, Padalecki took to Twitter to share his “bummed” reaction to the announcement of the prequel series. The actor, who’s still part of the CW family as the lead of the network’s hit Walker reboot, revealed that he was “happy” for Ackles but was shocked that he only found out about the project online like everyone else.

“Dude. Happy for you. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter,” Padalecki wrote. “I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever.”

Dude. Happy for you.

Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter.

I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever. https://t.co/bAcEvFKM7p — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

Initially, fans thought Padalecki might’ve been joking, but a follow-up tweet clarified that he was serious.

This is the first I’ve heard about it,” he added. “I’m gutted.”

No.

It’s not.

This is the first I’ve heard about it.

I’m gutted. https://t.co/1i8eC8YAdV — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

Though these tweets are still up, Padalecki allegedly posted another, now deleted, reaction to the news which was much more heated. Directed at former Supernatural alum Robbie Thompson, who is set to serve as showrunner of The Winchesters, the star wrote: “Et tu brute?? Wow. What a truly awful thing you’ve done. #Bravo you coward.” It looks like Padalecki and The CW may be about to have some discussions behind closed doors…

In contrast, Castiel star Misha Collins had a very different reaction to the news. Retweeting Ackles’ announcement, he joked that the prequel show would be improved if it found room for a “time-traveling angel-in-a-trenchcoat character.” Unsurprisingly, fans love the idea of that as there were a lot of hopes that Castiel would get his own spinoff after Supernatural ended.

Seems like this show would benefit from a time-traveling angel-in-a-trenchcoat character. Just saying… https://t.co/gb8oxBQZiM — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) June 25, 2021

The Winchesters is only at the pilot stage, but if it goes ahead it will be the first of three mooted Supernatural spinoffs to actually get off the ground. Let us know your thoughts on it in the comments.