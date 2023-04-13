Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett team up for new comedy project on Max

These comedic actors’ podcast is going on the road and Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett hit up six cities, leaving their studio behind for live shows of their podcast SmartLess. The trio will have their journey documented for HBO Max as they share the experience and their friendship in the show which is aptly titled SmartLess: On the Road.

The three got together to start the podcast back in 2020 with each episode featuring a mystery guest that one of the hosts knew about and the other two did not. Once the mystery guest made themselves known the three then interview them in their own comedic way. The show is described as,

“A podcast that connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity.”

Guests on the show have ranged from other comedic actors such as Will Ferrell and Melissa McCarthy, musicians such as Paul McCartney, and even politicians with both Kamala Harris and President Biden having taken to the mic.

Now, the trio is taking the show on the road as they take their set up and instead of sitting in a studio in front of mics, they will now be on stage in some of the biggest theatres across the country. The two-part documentary will see them perform in six cities across North America: Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, Madison, and Los Angeles with a camera crew following them every step of the way.

Six cities. Three friends. One unforgettable tour.#SmartLessOnTheRoad is coming May 23 to Max. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/aX2bSR4MVN — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

In the trailer, they say, “It started with just the three of us talking to one another… now we are going live on tour.” They are also bringing along some of their favorite guests, with Will Ferrell, David Letterman, Kevin Hart, and Matt Damon joining them, as shown in the trailer, as well as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Conan O’Brien, and Jimmy Kimmel at various stages of their journey.

For fans of the actors, and just of comedy in general, this should be a great look behind the scenes and insight into their friendship as they take on this project. Not only will they be doing the show, but there will be a certain element of sightseeing involved as they explore each city together. There will be banter, there will be laughs, and there will be heart-attack-inducing food throughout the show that looks set to put a smile on viewers’ faces.

SmartLess: On the Road debuts on HBO Max on May 23.