Jason Segel Starring In New Comedy Series From Ted Lasso Creators

As a fairly new entrant into the streaming wars, AppleTV+ is still in the midst of building its library of in-house content, but it can’t be denied that Ted Lasso is comfortably the platform’s most noteworthy exclusive.

It’s the only one of Apple’s original movies or TV shows to have captured the imagination, seized the zeitgeist and scored any notable awards season glory, with the two seasons so far having yielded seven Emmys, two Screen Actors Guild awards and a Golden Globe.

Co-created by Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, the duo have now received a full series order for another Apple comedy series, with Jason Segel signing on to headline Shrinking, as per Deadline. The former How I Met Your Mother star will also executive produce and serve as part of the writing team, with the story following a grieving therapist who casts ethics to one side and tells his patients what he really thinks of their problems.

It’s an interesting setup, and Segel is a talented and charismatic comic performer that’s also proven his dramatic chops on a number of occasions, so the notion of having him bring his multitude of skills to the fore as a reckless shrink who upends not just his own life but that of the people paying him for his time sounds like a winner.