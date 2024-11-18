Javier Bardem is doubling down on his creepy previous role in a new series for Apple TV

By this time, viewers should be more than accustomed to the atmosphere Javier Bardem brings to certain characters. His performance in No Country For Old Men won him an Academy Award while also terrifying an entire generation.

Now, the acclaimed actor is at it again in another adaptation. This time, Bardem will appear in a television interpretation of Cape Fear. Per The Hollywood Reporter, this venture will be a re-telling of the story fans have come to know. Bardem of course will play the coveted role that Robert De Niro played in the Martin Scorsese film of the ’90s. Also executive producing, the Dune star will portray Max Cady, a convict who, after leaving prison, goes on to terrorize a family he has previous connections with. The new Cape Fear will reportedly address the ubiquity of and fixation on true crime in American culture.

Hollywood is cyclical, and what was once old can be made new again. Cape Fear has been adapted many times, but this new perspective is likely to make it feel fresh. With Bardem’s experience of playing a Cormac McCarthy killer, he will be expected to deliver another disturbing performance.

Cape Fear has made the rounds many times

Max Cady has had a long history of tormenting people, starting with the 1957 novel, The Executioners, by John D. MacDonald. In the book, violent offender Max Cady gets out of prison to get revenge on the man who put him there. Sam Bowden is an attorney who witnesses Cady commit sexual assault, and testifies against him.

The book was later adapted into a thriller called Cape Fear, starring Gregory Peck as Bowden. The 1962 film differs slightly from the source material, as does Martin Scorsese’s remake. However, all the stories have the connective tissue of Cady being a sexual predator who gets out of prison to wreak havoc on those he holds responsible for his imprisonment. Javier Bardem’s version is light on the details, but viewers can expect the same themes to be present in the show. Since it is a series, the new Cape Fear may also draw out many of the more disturbing elements of the story.

Bardem is an actor with immense range who is more than capable of the task. From playing killers to Disney fathers, the performer has quite the repertoire. He also has experience in the true crime conversation. In 2024, he starred in Ryan Murphy’s controversial series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Bardem plays the titular brothers’ father, who was accused of sexually abusing his sons. This led his children to kill both of their parents.

The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story has garnered a lot of attention since then, mostly as a push to commute the sentence of the real-life offenders. While there were circumstances to the murder they committed, Lyle and Erik have confessed to the crime. This makes releasing the two tricky business. The Menendez Brothers were also vocal about their distaste for Murphy’s series. The American Horror Story scribe included arguably every theory involved in the case, even the discredited ones. For Bardem’s part, he continues to sell these multi-faceted characters, no matter how salacious and dark they are. Viewers can catch Cape Fear when it premieres on Apple TV Plus.

