Jeff Garlin leaves ‘The Goldbergs’ amid allegations of on-set misconduct

We’re getting the news that actor Jeff Garlin is exiting his role on the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs after an investigation was conducted regarding allegations of his misconduct on the set surfaced. The exit was announced to the cast and crew, with his departure being via a mutual agreement with Sony Pictures Television, THR reports.

Garlin played patriarch Murray Goldberg on the show, which is currently airing its ninth season, and it remains to be seen how the actor’s exit will be explained in-universe. This all comes following an investigation published by Vanity Fair about the misconduct allegations less than two weeks ago.

Garlin confirmed to the publication that an investigation had been conducted by human resources for “three years in a row for my behavior on set.”

The report included allegations from some staffers on the show that found Goldberg’s verbal and physical conduct to be disrespectful and demeaning.

Garlin’s response to the allegations: “[A]s a comedian, if somebody is offended by what I say I, all I can say is, I’m sorry. Okay? I have never physically come at anyone, for any reason, so that I find terribly confusing and untrue.”

Garlin also dismissed allegations of being verbally offensive on set, saying he was being “silly,” though he also acknowledged that he often used the word “vagina.”

He added that the idea he hurt people by missing the mark while trying to joke around “makes me sad.”

When the investigation was published, Sony Pictures Television also commented via a spokesperson to People, saying, “The well-being of our cast and crew is of utmost importance to us. This is an employment matter, and it is being addressed by HR and production.”

It’s unclear how Garlin’s exit will affect the current season of The Goldbergs, but the next episode is slated to air on Jan. 5, 2022.